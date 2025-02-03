Hugh Jackman calls off London gig due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Hugh Jackman is 'deeply disappointed' with latest announcement

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has just made a disappointing announcement regarding his upcoming concert in London.

Jackman was expected to perform at BST Hyde Park in London on July 6, 2025, but as per the latest declaration, the Australian actor won’t be performing at the venue due to unforeseen circumstances.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the Logan actor expressed disappointment for the cancellation and even guided fans way to refund their tickets.

The 56-year-old wrote: "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6.”

He continued: "This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

"Thank you to all people who’ve purchased tickets. For information on ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio."

Jackman was due to play electrifying songs from multiple musicals namely Les Miserables, The Music Man, The Boy from Oz and The Greatest Showman.

On the other hand, BST Hyde Park also released a statement saying that the ‘ticketholders for Hugh Jackman will be automatically refunded in full tickets purchased through official agents.’

Meanwhile, the X-Men star will be performing live at the New York’s Radio City Music Hall in April.