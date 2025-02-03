King Charles triggers new debate with surprising decision

King Charles has taken a decisive step to seemingly show his power amid speculations about his health and ongoing crisis within the family.

The 76-year-old monarch has allegedly overruled his late mother Queen Elizabeth II by making a big change, sparking a heated debate with his significant decision.

The monarch has personally ordered the renaming £1.5bn HMS Agincourt submarine, and rename it HMS Achilles.

King's decision has sparked reactions from concerned, with the Royal Navy spokesperson said: "We are proud of our nation's rich military history and the many famous battles fought."

It is to mention here that the seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called Achilles. It received battle honours during the Second World War.

Prime Minister's official spokesman, as reported by the Mirror, said: "The name was proposed by the Names and Badging Committee and approved by His Majesty the King. I obviously can't get into any more detail on that."

"The Battle of Agincourt is recognised as one of England's greatest military victories and provided the backdrop to William Shakespeare's Henry V, a play in which the monarch famously declares "once more unto the breach."

The seventh and final Astute-class submarine, which is under construction for the Royal Navy, was due to be named HMS Agincourt. It would have become the sixth vessel to be named after the battle which took place in October 1415 and saw the English, led by Henry V, defeat a larger French force near Azincourt in northern France.