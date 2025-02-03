Jaden Smith’s Grammys outfit sparks more outrage than Bianca Censori’s look

Jaden Smith’s bizarre fashion choice at 2025 Grammys have fans talking about the look, but not in the way he might have hoped for.

The 26-year-old singer and actor showed up in a sharp black Louis Vuitton suit, but it was his huge "Vampire Castle" headpiece that really grabbed the attention.

Designed by ABODI which is worth $4,602.80, the look has reminded fans face of Willem Dafoe’s famous 2023 GQ Italia cover.

However, he later found himself under deep water because of his edgy red carpet outfit, as fans didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts and opinions.

Social media quickly lit up, with one user commenting, "You will never be him," as they reffered it to Dafoe.

Others flooded X (former Twitter) with house-related jokes, and some even wondered if Jaden was trying to outdo the already wild fashion at this year’s event.

While comparing his outfit to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s Grammys look, one user said: "Some how Jaden Smith’s outfit is worse then Bianca Censori’s."

"willow smith and jaden smith at the #grammys," someone quipped.

One echoed: "Jaden Smith looks dumb as f*** at the," while another jabbed, "Jaden Smith channels his inner Willem Dafoe at the."

Jaden Smith, who is best known for pushing boundaries with fashion style, surely made his Grammy’s night even more memorable with his inspired look.