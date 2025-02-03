Beyonce beats Taylor Swift with career defining victory

Beyonce officially added an Album of the Year honour to her long list of Grammy awards.
On Sunday, February 2, Queen Bey was finally awarded the most coveted gramophone for her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, beating out The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift.
Notably, Beyonce, 43, is the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, racking up a stellar 35 trophies. However, the main Album of the Year award was missing from her credits until Sunday night.
According to BBC, she had previously been passed over the main prize on four separate occasions.
"I just feel very full and very honoured," said the Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker after first thanking and praising the firefighters who presented her with the award. "It's been many, many years."
The singer took the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to receive the leading award of the night.
Earlier the same night, Beyonce won the Best Country Album award, presented by Swift, 35, who was also nominated for Album of the Year.
It is pertinent to note that the Single Ladies singer entered the prestigious award night with the most nominations this year, 11, out of which she won three awards.
In addition to her two major wins, Beyonce also won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for II Most Wanted, featuring Miley Cyrus.
