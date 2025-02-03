Chris Martin remembers Liam Payne with ‘All My Love’ at Grammys 2025

Chris Martin performs Coldplay's 'All My Love' to honour Liam Payne and more late singers and musicians

Chris Martin paid an emotional tribute to the late One Direction singer Liam Payne at the Grammys 2025.

While the 67th Annual Grammy Awards celebrated influential artists and their work, the Recording Academy did not forget the musicians, artists, and executives who passed away last year.

Teaming up with guitarist Grace Bowers, the Coldplay lead singer honoured Payne, who died at the age of 31 on October 16, with All My Love rendition.

The in-memoriam segment opened with a video compilation of the History singer from his early boyband days and more.

Liam Payne honoured at Grammys 2025

Followed by the boyband star and solo artist’s name and photos, Martin and Bowers continued to perform, honouring Michael Jackson’s brother Tito Jackson and more.

Dickey Betts, The Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall, Fatman Scoop, Sandra Crouch, Will Jennings, Kinky Friedman, DJ Clark Kent, Sam Moore, Marianne Faithfull, Ella Jenkins, Wayne Osmond, J.D. Southern, Garth Hudson of The Band, Country Music Hall of Famer Toby Keith and more were also remembered.

Moreover, Martin-Bower's emotional collaboration wasn’t the only tributary segment. The star-studded night late music mogul Quincy Jones was also honoured by artists in a range of genres.

In addition to several musicians and artist, Wicked vocalist-performer Cynthia Erivo performed Fly Me to the Moon while the Jones tribute concluded with Janelle Monáe offering an unforgettable rendition of Michael Jackson’s Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.