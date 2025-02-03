Shakira teases fans with Grammy insight ahead of performance

Shakira excites fans with a look into her Grammy rehearsals

Shakira’s Grammy performance is twice as special as it falls on her 48th birthday.

The 48-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Saturday, and gave fans a teaser into her performance at the 67th Award ceremony on Sunday, February 2nd, and told fans the extra special detail.

The She Wolf singer shared pictures of herself warming up for the grand performance and wrote, “I'm coming back to the GRAMMYs stage and on my birthday!” the singer wrote in the caption. “See you tomorrow night.”

One of the pictures showed the singer grabbing her hair as she bends low and performs the classic Shakira pose, showing off her elasticity.

This anticipatory post comes ahead of the Grammys on Sunday, where Shakira is one of the performers to set fire to the stage.

Other artists to perform include,Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims.

Shakira is also one of the nominees at the award ceremony. Her album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to Women Don’t Cry Anymore, is up for the best Latin pop album.