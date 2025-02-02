Colleen Hoover’s silence fuels more drama in Justin Baldoni's legal battle

Colleen Hoover, bestselling author of It Ends with Us who earlier deactivated her Instagram account amid the ongoing battle between the co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, is currently keeping her silence.

The writer’s silence has only added fuel to the fire as rumours swirl around the case, with some believing that it may be linked to specific condition in her book deal.

Lively and Baldoni, who both worked together on the same project, are now at the center of a legal storm after the film’s release in August 2024.

After A Simple Favor actress filed a lawsuit against the director, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour on the set, the author first expressed her support for the actress on social media.

A popular conspiracy theory claimed that the book author's silence might be a strategic move to regain the rights to her book from Baldoni.

The theory claimed that the Hoover could take back the rights to her It Ends with Us if Baldoni is accused of something serious like sexual harassment, because to a clause in their contract.

It also says that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively might want to buy those rights from Baldoni and possibly create a sequel based on Hoover's next book It Starts with Us.