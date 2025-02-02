Is Dua Lipa engaged? Singer fuels speculation with sparkling ring

Dua Lipa sparks engagement speculation with a dazzling diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The singer shared a series of Instagram photos on February 1, including one snap from January that showcases the eye-catching sparkler.

In the caption, Lipa, 29, said, "January things."

The image appears to allude to reports that English actor Callum Turner and singer "Dance the Night" are engaged.

The singer also shared a photo of herself and 34-year-old Turner cuddling and grinning in a red-lit setting.

Following Lipa's December 2024 holiday photos that included hints of her purported engagement ring, the couple were the subject of a flurry of engagement rumours.

Then, on Wednesday, January 28, Lipa was seen at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, apparently hiding her ring finger beneath a chic black Chanel coat.

The pair was last seen leaving a Parisian restaurant on Saturday, February 1. The two grinned and held hands as they strolled down the street together, despite the fact that Lipa's ring finger is not visible in the pictures.

Lipa and Turner's romance began to unfold in January 2024, when they were spotted slow dancing together at the Masters of Air afterparty.

A few months later, in July 2024, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram, and have since been photographed together on numerous occasions.

As of now, neither celebrity has announced an engagement.

In the past, Lipa has kept her dating life largely private.

The singer-songwriter stated in a January 2024 interview with Rolling Stone that the experience of a friendly split served as the inspiration for her song Levitating, but she did not specify the subject of the song.

The Houdini singer has also talked openly in the past about the benefits of being single and how it may help you better understand your true needs and desires.

“A lot of people wish their singledom away looking for someone else, but I think the whole point of spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need, and who you are in the silence and who you are without someone," she said in a 2023 interview with the Audacy's Check-In podcast.