'Schitt's Creek' creators 'manage' Catherine O'Hara's special demand on sets

Eugene Levy and others fulfill Catherine's wish despite impracticality

Catherine O'Hara revealed she wanted to wear different kinds of wigs while performing the character of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

However, the makers were not sure how to manage it, but they still succeeded to fulfill her wish despite supposed impracticality.

O’Hara opened that at first when she told co-star Eugene Levy that she wants to have a variety of hairpieces, he got confused.

In a statement, she revealed: "At the very beginning, I said, ‘I’d like to wear different wigs [in] different scenes,’ and Eugene was like, ‘Um, OK, how would that work?’ They made it work!"

The 70-year-old had most of the wigs from Schitt’s Creek, but she could not keep them all.

Amid the LA wildfires, the Home Alone actress also had to evacuate her home, which is why she had to let go her hairpieces because she did not have facilities to care for them properly.

"That went with me in the evacuation”, Catherina claimed. She only kept with the 'soap opera' look wig with her.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress also spoke about the popular family drama with the US Weekly, saying that “the show relaunched opportunities for all of us."

The 2015 comedy drama series based on six seasons featured O'Hara alongside Eugene, Dan Levy, Sarah Levy, and Annie Murphy.