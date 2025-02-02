Princess Beatrice takes key step amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK plans

Princess Beatrice has taken a meaningful step amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged plans for UK return.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently celebrated a monumental victory in his legal battle against News Group Newspapers, is now on a mission to visit his homeland with his family.

According to Harry's pal, the Duke wants his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to become familiar with their roots and the place where their father grew up.

Amid this report from Hello! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the new mother, Princess Beatrice might have sent photos of her newborn daughter Athena to the Sussexes.

She told the Mirror, "I imagine that Beatrice has already pinged a picture or two [or Athena] to Harry and Meghan."

"I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin," the royal commentator added.

There are no hidden facts that the York sisters shared a close bond with Prince Harry and they might become peacemakers between him and the royals.