Guy Pearce reveals reason of NOT starring in another Christopher Nolan film

Guy Pearce only featured in 'Memento' directed by Nolan

The Brutalist star Guy Pearce has opened why he never starred in any other Christopher Nolan film after Memento.

The actor himself believed that he did a very bad work in the thriller crime movie.

Pearce admitted himself in an interview: “I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m s*** in that movie.”

The 57-year-old actor decided to re-watch the Nolan directorial before taking part in the Q&A about the movie.

“But while it was playing, I realised I hate what I did”, Guy told The Times.

All this time, he was thinking that an executive at Warner Bros. banded him from working with The Dark Knight creator, but as he revisited the movie his perspective changed.

L.A Confidential star stated: “And so all this stuff about an exec at Warners being why I’ve not worked with Chris again? It came crashing down.”

“I know why I didn’t work with Chris again – it’s because I’m no good in Memento”, he added.

In 2024, Guy opened that he had discussed a few projects after Memento with the 54-year-old filmmaker but failed to bag any role.

“The first Batman and The Prestige. But there was an executive at Warner Bros who quite openly said to my agent, ‘I don’t get Guy Pearce. I’m never going to get Guy Pearce. I’m not going to employ Guy Pearce”, explained the Lawless actor.

Pearce played Leonard Shelby in 2000 film. His character suffered from amnesia in the flick.