Prince Harry receives concerning news ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been warned to think of a plan b as his life in the US with Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, might take a shocking turn.

For the unversed, there have been speculations that the newly inaugurated Donald Trump's government might take stern actions against the Duke of Sussex related to his visa fight and confession of taking drugs in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Bronte Coy, a royal reporter told The Sun, "The new US President has made no secret about his position on it. He's been asked about it so many times over the years."

"I genuinely believe Donald Trump has much more important things to be dealing with. But it's probably something that's not going away especially as it continues to get this attention," she added.

The royal commentator claimed that the Harry must be "concerned" especially because "The Heritage Foundation, who is the one pushing to have the application made public, has also lobbied and urged Donald Trump to intervene."

She shared that the officials are saying that Harry's case is about "accountability" and "no one is above the law which is also concerning if they maintain that level of profile on the case."

Notably, Prince Harry received shocking news ahead of his much-awaited appearance at Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.