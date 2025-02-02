Beyoncé makes shocking announcement one day before Grammys 2025

Beyoncé announces COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025

Beyonce made an exciting announcement just a day before the star-studded night of Grammys 2025 would kick off on Sunday.

Taking over to her Instagram on Saturday night, February 1, the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM hitmaker dropped the surprising news that she is heading back on tour and this time to support her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter.

The tour revelation comes with a stunning headshot of Beyonce, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, accompanied by a simple caption revealing the tour name, "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025."

It is pertinent to note that Queen Bey has only announced that she is going on tour; the dates have not been revealed yet.

Beyonce’s fans have eagerly anticipated a big news since she teased to drop it on January 14. However, due to the apocalyptic wildfire, she decided to postpone the announcement until now.

Notably, the COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025 announcement came less than 24 hours before the Crazy in Love singer would make an appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious music awards show.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyonce has led the pack with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, which was released in March 2024.