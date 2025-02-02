Kate Middleton makes tough choice after King Charles secret meeting

Kate Middleton takes tough decision after King Charles secret meeting

Princess Kate faced a difficult decision as an important member of the royal family following confidential discussions with King Charles.

Now, a royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that Princess Catherine wants to prioritise her role as a mother at this point in her life.

In conversation with The Mirror, she said, "I'm sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be 'being a mum.'"

The Princess of Wales "adores" her husband, Prince William, but her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are the "centre of her world..."

While lauding the mother-of-three, Jennie said she has "thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible."

The royal expert believes that the pro-monarchists might criticise the future Queen's tough choice about focusing on her children more than her role as a royal figure but she has "decades of duty ahead of her..."