'He-Man' voice star John Erwin breathes his last at 88

Voice actor John Erwin died at age 88

John Erwin, the man who famously voiced iconic characters, has passed away at the age of 88.

His PR company, Celebworx announced on Friday, January 31, that the He-Man voice star died on December 20, 2024, of due to natural causes at his home in Camarillo, California.

Initially stepping into the entertainment industry, Erwin kicked off his acting career with a recurring role on the western Rawhide alongside Clint Eastwood.

In a career transitioning move, he opted for voice acting, beginning with Reggie Mantle, a character in the 1968 animated series The Archies.

His vocal talent for Reggie landed him gigs in several other Archie series, including Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Groovie Goolies, and The Flintstones’ spinoffs.

Erwin became popular when he was tapped for a notable role in 1983: voicing He-Man in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

He reprises the role in the spinoff series She-Ra: Princess of Power from 1985 to 1987.

Erwin not only showed off his skills in animated sphere, but he also voiced Morris the Cat in 9 Live commercials.

The late actor’s last role was on Family Guy in 2005. During his illustrious career, Erwin also narrated TV shows like Here’s Lucy and Malcolm & Eddie.