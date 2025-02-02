Reese Witherspoon addresses rift rumours with Kate Winslet

Reese Witherspoon broke her silence over the online speculations about her friendship with Kate Winslet.

In a recent interview with the People Magazine alongside her You're Cordially Invited co-star Will Ferrell, Witherspoon finally cleared the air.

The Legally Blonde actress had shared an mortifying moment when presented an award to a fellow actress without disclosing her name. She recalled making an embarrassing speech which lead to them being "not friends anymore".

Speculations emerged that the actress in the story is Winslet which Witherspoon was quick to dismiss.

Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories on February 1st, to clarify their friendship status.

"Hey guys just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet," Witherspoon wrote. "We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

In another IG Story, the 48-year-old added, "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"

The clarification came after fans on the internet were convinced that Witherspoon was talking about the Titanic actress and the speech she gave at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.

Witherspoon admitted that the "speech literally haunts me", adding that actress was "a very serious, proper actress" who had asked her to present an award.

The Cruel Intentions star had mistaken the tone of the awards and thought that the event was like a "roast" which is why she ended up joking about the winner.