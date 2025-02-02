Katy Perry opens about negative album reviews as ‘143’ flops

Katy Perry gets candid about reading negative reviews

Katy Perry, whose latest album, 143, was not well-received among fans, revealed how she deals with negative reviews.

The 40-year-old actress shared that she stays away from any album reviews whether they are good or bad, in conversation with People Magazine on Saturday, February 1st.

"You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad," Perry said.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker went on to say, "My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

Talking about her latest album, the Grammy nominated singer claimed that the album is about her life and the negative reviews do not make it any less important.

"I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy. The messages on it are celebratory. They're about love," she said.

The Roar popstar continued, "I have an incredible identity that I've been able to create since COVID, when a lot changed for so much. So the album really just celebrates love and this unconditional love that I have been looking for my whole life and never really knew it existed. That was a cliché, and it's actually true."

Perry will kickstart the U.S. leg of her Lifetimes Tour on May 7th.