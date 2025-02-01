Royal family set to delight Princess Beatrice, Eugenie with big news

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem delighted after the royal family's big plans for the York sisters were unveiled.

For the unversed, the Firm has been following a 'slimmed down monarchy' plan, but, the number of active working royals faced a big shock since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the UK in 2020.

Not only that, in recent times, King Charles and Princess Kate's health woes raised questions about the future of the monarchy.

Notably, Beatrice and Eugenie, who often represent their Uncle Charles at key events, but the sisters do not have royal titles.

In conversation with The Sun, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the royal family needs a "plan B" which might include Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's girls.

She said, "We don't have Harry and Meghan over here, who would have been doing so much of the work."

"We've got Princess Anne, who's about to turn 75 but still carrying out hundreds of engagements a year. We've got the Edinburghs. We've got the Waleses but you know, with the princess having gone through her own health journey, her workload has been reduced over the past year," the royal commentator added.

The royal family "may have to look at something different," believes Katie.

The journalist highlighted Beatrice and her family's visible presence at the Sandringham Christmas walkabout, hinting at the royal family's soft launching of the Princess.

"They're sort of welcoming her back into the royal fold. I know that both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are keen to do some royal work around their jobs and their home lives," Katie said.