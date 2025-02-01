Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga to take 2025 GRAMMYs stage for 'special tribute'

'Recording Academy' sheds light on Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars performance

Ahead of the big GRAMMYs night, news came out that ace singer Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will be teaming up to perform at the stage.

The duo will take the platform this Sunday on the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for a special tribute.

Both Gaga and Mars will be giving a stunning performance to specially pay a homage to the city of Los Angeles.

Recording Academy took it to their Instagram account to confirm the news. They wrote: “@BrunoMars and @LadyGaga will take the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday and perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.”

Excited fans, who could control their happiness over this collaboration, rushed to the comment section showering love.

“Finally real artists with and amazing voices and legendary career”, one admirer wrote.

Another fan called the partnership: “The duet of the year.”

The two collaborators are also nominated at the 2025 Grammy Awards in the category of Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for soundtrack Die with a Smile.

Therefore, one fan not just expressed their excitement for the performance but also assured that they are going to snatch both their nominations.

The follower penned: “Omg the duo I been waiting for. Also the duo that’s gonna snatch both their nominations.