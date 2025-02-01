Dua Lipa, Callum Turner fuel marriage rumours as romance hits up

Dua Lipa got engaged to Callum Turner in Dcember

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner appear to be on the brink of tying the knot.

The newly engaged couple, who once kept their romance under wraps, now openly share their PDA-packed moments on social media.

Their fans, excited by their affectionate posts, are eagerly anticipating the wedding bells for the Levitating singer and the Masters of the Air actor.

A recent Instagram post by the One Kiss songstress, featuring cosy snapshots with Turner, 34, has further fueled the marriage speculations.

Comments flooded in from fans expressing their excitement for the Albanian singer and Turner's upcoming nuptials, with one eager fan exclaiming, "You better get married today."

"They look absolutely perfect together," another remarked, echoing the sentiments of a plethora of fans.

"You belong to each other. Get married soon, pleaseeeeee," a third fan exclaimed, while a fourth chimed in, "I want them to get married soon. I don’t know what they r waiting for"

On Thursday, January 30, the New Rules singer posted a new carousel, offering a glimpse from the pair’s date at the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week.

The video and photo montage featured solo snapshots of the three-time Grammy Award winner and some loved-up pictures of the couple.

In an adorable boomerang, The Boys in the Boat actor gently kissed his fiancee while she flashed a bright smile.

In one photo, they locked eyes while smiling at each other while another snapshot captured the two indulging in a candid moment as Turner held Lipa, 29, by her waist.

The lovebirds were first linked in January 2024, and it is said that he "got down [on] one knee in a romantic proposal" in December.