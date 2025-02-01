Prince William shares personal message as Carole Middleton celebrates birthday

Prince William issued a personal message as his beloved wife Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton marked her special milestone.

The Prince of Wales extended his warm greetings to the Welsh Rugby team on social media ahead of a major match.

William re-shared a video from the team's official Instagram page and boosted the morals of players who are all set to play against France in the first match of the Six Nations at the Stade de France stadium tonight.

The future King wrote, "Wishing @welshrugbyunion the very best of luck tonight against France, and throughout @sixnationsrugby! Amdani! W."

Notably, Prince William's message came amid Carole Middleton's 70th birthday celebrations.

Notably, there are no official wishes from the Prince and Princess of Wales but there are reports that the royal family might be rewarded for their loyalty and support, especially during Catherine's cancer journey.

As per Daily Mail, a royal commentator Sophia Money-Coutts said, "The only question now is whether the Middletons will be granted a title – as grandparents of a future king, and to reward them for their unstinting loyalty and discretion over the past two decades."