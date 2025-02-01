'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins welcomes first baby with husband

Lily Collins reveals full name of her first baby in a joint post with husband Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell are over the moon as they entered parenthood with the birth of their first baby.

In an exciting joint post on Instagram on Friday, January 31, the Emily in Paris star announced that the couple has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

"Welcome to the centre of our world, Tove Jane McDowell," the new mom revealed the name of the little bundle of joy and went on to express her gratitude to the surrogate mother.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way," Collins, 35, added. "We love you to the moon and back again…"

The happy couple was generous enough to offer a glimpse of their newborn baby on social media, along with a heart-warming caption.

In the adorable snapshot, the little one is bundled up in an earthy-shaded onesie and matching hand-knitted beanie adorned with flowers and leaves.

She was lying in a cushioned bassinet with a cosy and warm lining while a customised blanket with the baby girl’s moniker knitted on it was placed on one side of the cradle.

Collins and McDowell became parents to their first baby more than four years after tying the knot in September 2020.