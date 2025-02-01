Kim Kardashian weighs in on becoming daughter North’s momager

Kim Kardashian gets candid about switching roles as North grows up

Kim Kardashian is not only a celebrity mother anymore, but also the mother of upcoming celebrities.

The 44-year-old media personality appeared on the episode of Erin and Sara Foster's World's First Podcast and shared how she manages her celebrity kids.

The mom of four, who shares Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, 11, with ex-husband Kanye West shared that she feels like she is thrown in to the role of a momager.

Discussing her daughter North, Kim explained, "She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family."

"Like, 'Should she do this? What's too much? What's not?'" she added.

When the podcast host asked if the reality star has been able to protect North’s childhood, she responded, "I can't, like they're already in it, right? Because just of who their parents are"

"And so I try to protect that and be so mindful...like them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows."

Celebrating her role as a mother, she added, “I love it. It's amazing. And then when they work and I have to be there, I have to see every last thing. I'm just like, it has to be worth it for us to make a decision."

However, she added, "There's so much that I've stopped because it's too much, and I'm really not ready to be a momager, and I'm kind of forced into this."