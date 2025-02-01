Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson’s marriage confirmed?

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse reignite marriage speculation

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s marriage might have just gotten confirmed, by a slip of tongue.

Sharon Stone, while hosting the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Thursday, January 30th, thanked Waterhouse for performing.

However, her thank you note included a notable detail. Stone added that the Good Looking hitmaker had left her "10-month-old baby" and her "husband," Pattinson behind to perform at the event, as per In Touch.

Waterhouse did not seem to react to the comment about her marriage or deny the affirmation.

The speculations come after the To Love songstress celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 5th.

Waterhouse shared a picture from the birthday bash at the beach as she donned a white flowy dress.

The Twilight star and Waterhouse have not publicly commented on their marriage but it was previously reported that the two tied the knot last year.

The lovebirds welcomed their baby daughter last year, whose name they have not yet revealed.

A source at the time said, “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” adding that Pattinson couldn’t “wait to be a dad.”