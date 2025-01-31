Camilla's ex daughter-in-law makes stunning comments about Carole Middleton

Camilla's ex daughter-in-law makes stunning comments about Kate's mom Carole Middleton

Queen Camilla's former daughter-in-law Sara Parker, ex-wife of Tom Parker Bowles, has made her feelings clear on Princess Kate' mother Carole Middleton.

Sara, who works as a fashion editor and is the founder of Wardrobe Revivals, has recently spoken about Carole Middleton, who is marking her 70th birthday today as one of Britain's most celebrated style icons.

Parker Bowles made surprising comment about Carole, saying: "There's a kind of freedom and an easiness to her dressing. She wears the clothes, they don't wear her."

In conversation with the Telegraph, Parker Bowles said: "Her mother-of-the-bride outfit was definitely a highlight for me. It hasn't dated at all."

"Many ladies take inspiration from her outfits when dressing for events themselves," designer Claire Mischevani told the publication, highlighting Carole's refined approach to style.

As per reports and experts, her influence has placed her among an elite group of stylish septuagenarians, joining the ranks of Helen Mirren, Joanna Lumley and the Queen.

"One moment she is in a Breton top and jeans, the next a Me+Em dress, then a fabulous Catherine Walker suit," as noted by stylist Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey.