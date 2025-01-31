Firing in Upper Kurram leaves assistant commissioner injured

Frontier Constabulary and army personnel gather in Kurram on January 17, 2025. — AFP

UPPER KURRAM: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saeed Manan sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in the Boshehra area of Upper Kurram, police said on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement officials, the assistant commissioner was present in the area alongside the police when he was targeted. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

This incident follows a similar attack in Lower Kurram, where Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was injured in a shooting earlier this month.

Simultaneously, a grand jirga has commenced at the Commissioner House in Kohat to establish lasting peace in Kurram.

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, is attending the jirga. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed are also present at the gathering.

The jirga includes military officials, members of the peace committee, and tribal elders representing both parties from Upper and Lower Kurram.

Earlier on January 16, a soldier was martyred while six terrorists were killed after security forces retaliated to an attack on an aid convoy carrying essential goods for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's violence-marred district of Kurram.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.



