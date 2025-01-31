Victoria Beckham swoons over husband David's steamy new campaign

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to promote David's new collaboration

Victoria Beckham can’t help but fangirl over her husband David Beckham’s latest steamy photoshoot.

The fashion designer, 50, took to Instagram to share a sultry snap from her husband’s new Boss underwear campaign, cheekily captioning it, “My boss,” with a winky face emoji.

The campaign, shot by renowned photographers Mert and Marcus, launched on January 30 to promote the brand’s Boss One Bodywear collection.

David, 48, admitted he initially thought his modelling days were behind him but couldn’t resist joining forces with Boss for this project.

“I once said that my bodywear modelling days had come to an end, but when Boss shared their ambition for the range and brought in my good friends Mert and Marcus…I simply couldn’t refuse,” he said in a statement via People magazine.



To support their father’s latest collaboration, the entire Beckham family attended the launch, including three of their four children (Brooklyn was notably missing).

The former Spice Girl shared family portraits from the event. In the caption, she expressed that he was “so proud of” David and sent kisses to her kids Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.