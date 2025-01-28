Govt's committee to stand amid hope for PTI's return to talks

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq speaks to the media in Islamabad on January 28, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The government's negotiation committee for the ongoing dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stand amid ruling coalition and National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq's hope for resumption of talks with the former ruling party.

Speaking to the media after an inconclusive end to the fourth round of talks skipped by the PTI, Sadiq said that the negotiations could not go forward due to the absence of the former ruling party.

"I hope that the talks will resume. [And] the [government's] negotiation committee will remain intact and not dissolve," the NA speaker said, adding, "The negotiations are the only way forward [....] I request the opposition to find a way for the dialogue."

Sadiq's remarks come amid the PTI's refusal to attend the fourth round of talks scheduled today citing the government's failure to form the judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 Islamabad protest. The party on January 23 had announced its decision to call off the dialogue only to later backtrack on it saying that they were only put on hold.

The ongoing dialogue between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and the PTI commenced in late December after months of heightened political tensions.

The two sides have held three rounds of talks. Although the PTI has presented its written charter of demands, and weeks of negotiations — with three sessions taking place so far — have made little progress on key matters.

Speaking alongside Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed hope that the opposition would reach out to the NA speaker for further talks.

Lamenting the PTI's decision to avoid today's meeting, Dar said that it would be inappropriate for them to issue a unilateral statement in the former ruling party's absence.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.