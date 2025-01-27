Chinese nationals' plea in SHC 'not legally valid': Sindh minister

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar in this undated photo. — Facebook/@sindhinfodepart/File

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday termed the Chinese nationals' petition alleging extortion and harassment by police officials "not legally valid", saying that the foreigners were bound to follow protocols under the Foreigners' Act.

Lanjar said on Monday that the six Chinese nationals should have approached the authorities via the consul general.

"All foreign citizens, including Chinese nationals, should have approached the authorities via consul general," said Lanjar while addressing a press conference in Karachi, adding that the petition filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) by the Chinese nationals has no legal grounds.

Amid the worsening law and order situation in Karachi, six Chinese "investors" filed a petition in the SHC three days ago, seeking protection against extortion and alleged harassment by police officials in the metropolis.

In the petition, the foreigners alleged that police officials, after receiving bribes, took them to their residences in their vehicles.

In addition to this, the Chinese nationals said that they had been deprived of the right to free movement and holding business meetings.

The Chinese "investors", while expressing their disappointment over the "culture of bribe" in the local police, claimed that they would be left with no other option but to go to Lahore or return to their homeland.

The interior ministry, chief secretary, IG, CPEC security, officials of Malir district police, Chinese embassy and others were made parties in the case.

The provincial minister was of the view that the Chinese citizens should have approached the concerned court through the consul general, adding that two Chinese nationals were not investors.

The minister announced that he would visit the Chinese consul general to get its policy statement. He also told the reporters that police officers had also met the consul general following the complaint.

Following the development, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told Geo News on Saturday that no complaint of extortion involving Chinese nationals has been reported in the province.

The top cop highlighted that due to security concerns, the movement of Chinese nationals has been significantly restricted.

The IG emphasised that the police are obligated to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the security of foreigners residing in Sindh.

He added that the police were also conducting an investigation into legal and judicial matters concerning Chinese nationals to address any related issues.

The Sindh home minister had also ordered the provincial police chief to immediately nominate a Senior Inquiry Officer for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

He urged steps to strengthen the unwavering trust of Chinese investors in the Sindh government and the Sindh Police.

"The foolproof security of the Chinese associated with CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] and non-CPEC projects at the provincial level is the joint responsibility of the Sindh government, Sindh Police and local sponsors or hosts," he stated.

Lanjar stressed the special focus on frequent coordination with sponsors, implementation of SOPs, monitoring by SPU officers and eliminating possible security gaps.

