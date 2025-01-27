Donald Lu concludes diplomatic term marked by Imran Khan allegations

Former assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. — State Department

The US State Department has confirmed the departure of Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, following the completion of his term earlier this month.

The department published a notice on its official website, indicating that Lu's tenure concluded on 17 January 2025. Since his appointment on 15 September 2021, he had been heading the bureau responsible for managing US relations with Pakistan.

During his tenure, Lu became embroiled in a major controversy stemming from allegations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, who accused the US diplomat of playing a role in his removal from office.

Khan, ousted through a parliamentary vote of no confidence led by the now-ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its political allies in April 2022, alleged that Lu was involved in orchestrating a "foreign conspiracy”.

The controversy first erupted on March 27, 2022, when Khan, less than a month before his removal, flashed a letter during a public rally, claiming it was a cipher from a foreign nation conspiring with his political rivals to overthrow the PTI-led government.

The cricketer-turned-politician did not disclose the contents of the letter or the name of the country involved. However, days later, he explicitly accused the United States of engineering his ouster by supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion. The cipher in question was sent by Pakistan's then-ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed.

While the State Department has consistently denied these allegations, Lu addressed the controversy, commonly referred to as "ciphergate," during his testimony before a Congressional panel in March 2024. "These allegations, this conspiracy theory, is a lie. It is a complete falsehood," he stated.

Khan's claims were followed by calls for Lu's resignation from PTI activists. However, the State Department’s announcement shows that the diplomat's departure was due to the completion of his term, not dismissal.

Lu is a foreign service officer with more than 30 years of US government service. He belongs to Huntington Beach, California, and graduated from Princeton University with both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in international relations.

Prior to this assignment, Assistant Secretary Lu served as the US Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic from 2018 to 2021 and the US Ambassador to the Republic of Albania from 2015-2018.

He has also served as special assistant to the ambassador in New Delhi (1996-1997) and political officer in Peshawar (1992-1994).