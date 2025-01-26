Aid brings slight relief as food prices ease in Kurram

An aid truck departs for Kurram district from Tal Cantonment, on January 14, 2025. — Geo News

PARACHINAR: Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district are finding some respite as essential food prices have begun to drop in the conflict-hit region, following the arrival of much-needed aid convoys.

The price decline comes in the wake of ongoing efforts to address the critical supply shortages caused by extended road closures.

The recent arrival of a large vehicle carrying vegetables has reduced prices in the local markets, which had soared exorbitantly high due to the shortages. Tomatoes are now selling at Rs150 per kilogramme, onions at Rs250, and green chilies have dropped from Rs800 to Rs400 per kg.

Similarly, fruit prices have also declined, with oranges now priced at Rs400, down from Rs600 per dozen, and lemons reduced to Rs500 from Rs800 per kg.

The price of live chicken has halved to Rs500, while chicken meat has dropped from Rs2,000 to Rs1,200 per kg. However, flour prices remain steep, with a 40kg bag costing Rs9,500.

“Further reductions are expected as more vehicles arrive,” said Mohsin Ali, president of the vegetable market.

Social activist Mir Afzal Khan emphasised the urgency of restoring the supply of LPG, petrol, and diesel, which are still in short supply.

Despite these improvements, road closures continue to disrupt life in Kurram. Member of National Assembly (MNA) Hameed Hussain highlighted that every sector had been affected by the blockade of key transit routes.

Peace initiatives under the peace agreement are ongoing and the demolition of bunkers will resume, according to Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Meanwhile, a fourth aid convoy comprising 70 vehicles carrying food, medicines, and daily essentials reached Kurram on Friday. Security for the convoy was provided by police, district administration, and security forces to ensure safe delivery.

Compensation distribution for victims of violence has also begun, bringing hope to affected families.

Kurram has faced severe challenges since tribal violence erupted in November 2024, resulting in over 130 deaths and blockades that have persisted for over 100 days.

Essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine have been scarce, forcing residents to endure exorbitant prices.

Although a peace agreement brokered by tribal elders and local committees has allowed limited transportation of goods, the situation remains precarious.

Recent attacks on convoys have further strained efforts, prompting authorities to set up camps for temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) and launch clearance operations in affected areas.