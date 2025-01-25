HRCP calls for open debate on Peca amendments

A man poses for a picture with a padlock in his mouth during a protest against curb on freedom of expression in this undated image. — AFP/File

Joining the criticism against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for an open debate on the contentious amendments in the Senate after they were passed by the National Assembly.

Raising alarm over the emphasis on "fake or false news" in Section 26-A of the bill the HRCP lamented that the draft failed to satisfactorily define "fake news".

It also the bill, if it becomes law, might be used to target political workers, human rights defenders, and journalists for criticising state institutions.

The statement comes as the lower house, on Thursday, approved the much-contentious amendments to an already controversial law drawing a strong reaction from the opposition as well journalists fraternity.

The tweaks propose the establishment of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Social Media Protection Tribunal — which will resolve cases within 90 days, with appeals allowed to the SC within 60 days.

It also aims to lower the punishment for spreading "fake information" online to three years while violators may also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

The bill, if it becomes law, will also empower the relevant authority that might require any social media platform to enlist with it in any manner, form and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed.

Terming the prescribed three-year imprisonment "excessive" the HRCP today said that the proposed legislation refers to vague outcomes such as public "fear, panic or disorder or unrest".

"[The] HRCP reminds the government that digital freedoms have already been over-regulated," said the human rights watchdog in a post on X.

The statement also said that it was concerning that appeals to the proposed Social Media Protection Tribunal would go directly to the Supreme Court and that this tribunal would comprise government-appointed members.

The watchdog further reminded the government of over-regulation of the digital freedoms in the country.

Apart from the HRCP, the amendments have also irked journalist bodies with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) — comprising the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Association Of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) — announcing that they will approach the court against the bill and launch a protest movement.

"The focus of this bill is not just social media, but also electronic and print media's digital platforms, with the aim of criminalising dissenting opinions," said the JAC in a statement.