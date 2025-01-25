Brad Pitt fails to get permission from late singer Jeff Buckley's mum for biopic

Documentary 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley' has been executive produced by Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has always wanted to make a film on late musician Jeff Buckley, but he just couldn’t get a go ahead.

Now, finally that a documentary has been made up on the artist, his mother Mary Guibert, in the movie, recalled the time when Brad approached her requesting to a make the film.

According to the late singer’s mum, the Bullet Train actor first attempted to put forward his dream to Mary in 2000.

She jokingly reminisced in the documentary: “If there’s 20 people calling you, and Brad Pitt is one of them, who are you gonna pick to go see?”

The only reason that she never wanted Pitt or any other actor to play the So Real vocalist in a biopic was because she wasn’t sure if anyone would be able to tackle the character of her only son.

Guibert recalled asking the Wolfs actor: “We’re going to dye your hair, put brown contact lenses on those baby blues, and you’re going to open your mouth and Jeff’s voice is going to come out?”

However, she quashed the 61-year-old actor’s dream of making a biopic on Jeff, but two remained in contact with each other to discuss about the probability of the project.

Eventually, Buckley’s mother agreed for a documentary as she thought only it can do justice to her son’s life.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, a documentary film on the Hallelujah famed singer has been made, executive produced by Brad Pitt.

The movie premiered on January 24 at Sundance Film Festival.