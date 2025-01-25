PTI won’t hold talks with govt just for photo ops: Barrister Gohar

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan talks to the media outside the Judicial Complex January 25, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that his party is not here for a photo sessions in the name of talks if the government is not willing to form a commission.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex on Saturday, he revealed that PTI had given the government seven days to announce whether a commission would be established.

“The commission was to decide on the inclusion of judges and the terms of reference (TORs), but the government’s inaction clearly indicates they lack the intent to form it,” Gohar asserted.

Gohar expressed frustration over the "injustices" PTI faced, alleging their mandate was stolen and recalling instances of undue legal actions against the party, including terrorism charges on several lawyers.

He highlighted how PTI, under its founder Imran Khan's leadership, had approached negotiations with sincerity despite significant reservations.

“Our founder had called for talks on two demands, showing great openness by initiating the first committee himself,” he said. However, he added that the government's lack of response showed its unwillingness to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Nevertheless, Gohar stressed the need for genuine action, emphasising that PTI wanted constructive negotiations with all political parties but would not compromise on its core demands.

The Imran Khan-founded party “called off” the negotiation process on Thursday due to “non-cooperation” of the government and delay over the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9, 2023 violent protests and crackdown on party protesters in Islamabad on November 26 last year.

A day later, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government said that they were willing to continue the dialogue process but would not plead with the former ruling party to resume talks.