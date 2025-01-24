Angelina Jolie’s shocking reaction to Oscars snub for 'Maria' role

Angelina Jolie shares her reaction to Oscars snub for 'Maria' role

Angelina Jolie has recently revealed shocking reaction to her Oscars snub for Maria role.

The actress was upset after she didn’t earn the Academy Award nominations which were announced on January 23.

A source spilled to Page Six that Angelina will be “devastated” as she worked hard on promotions for the movie, which means she wanted to get nominated.

“She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers,” said an insider.

Another Hollywood awards expert told the outlet that this “wasn’t great” for Angelina and she’s upset for not receiving any acknowledgement from the Academy.

One insider further revealed that the Maleficent actress’ snub might be related to her bitter divorce from former husband Brad Pitt, which was finalised in December 2024.

The source claimed that Hollywood seemed to be on the side of Brad but the Golden Globes nod showed that the “foreign press” adored Angelina.

“Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote… people just love Brad in Hollywood,” noted an insider.

However, there is other perspective related to the nominations as a second source believed that Academy wanted to give space to new potentials this year instead of past Oscar winners like Angelina and Nicole Kidman.

This proved that we still have a healthy industry, added an insider.