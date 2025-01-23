Meghan Markle deals major blow to royal family with surprising decision

Meghan Markle reportedly landed in criticism by Prince Harry’s family ahead of engagement

Meghan Markle seemingly started off on the wrong foot with Prince Harry’s family.

The Duchess of Sussex gave an interview ahead of their engagement which was published with the headline, “She’s just wild about Harry!"

Inside sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the feature was published with the approval from the Kensington Palace.

However, royal sources reveal that the royal family was concerned about Meghan breaking the established protocol with the interview.

The article felt "like a punch to the solar plexus," the source told the Mail, referring to Lady Diana Spencer and Kate Middleton’s legacy of waiting to give interviews until after their engagements were officially announced.

Traditionally, the engagement interviews are organised by the Palace and are conducted with a strict set of conditions.

Breaking away from tradition, Meghan’s interview to Vanity Fair came two months before the engagement was officially announced.

"We do not expect friends of members of the Royal Family to give such interviews," the royal source added.

"While people were pleased that Harry had found a serious girlfriend, the article did set alarm bells ringing," the royal source admitted to the outlet.

"It made people worry that Miss Markle was seeking to use the relationship for publicity purposes," they continued.

In the interview, Meghan was seen openly discussing her relationship with Harry, as she said, "We're in love. This [time] is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."