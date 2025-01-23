Sarah Ferguson's doctors give shocking update on Duchess' cancer

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's cancer battle will continue for the rest of her life, according to a new report.

The Duchess of York's doctors have reportedly claimed that she's still not cancer-free.

She will reportedly need to have regular check-ups for both breast cancer and skin cancer for the rest of her life.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer in 2024, just few months after being treated for breast cancer.

The mother-of-two's medical team has told her it is still too early to say she is cancer-free, but after a mastectomy in the summer of 2023, followed by the removal of a malignant melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, there is no sign of a recurrence of the disease.

“When you’re told you have cancer, you can’t help thinking it’s a death sentence. I’m reconciled to the fact that I will have to have checks for the rest of my life,” she wrote in The Sun in October.

She added to The Times: “I’m generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life. I don’t mind admitting that my mind went to some dark places, reflecting on my own mortality.”

However, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's brave mother is said to be looking forward to the new year, and has remained in "good spirits" following the health scare.

She has made a big announcement on her Instagram Story, saying: "I am thrilled to be participating in @peaceoneday_official's #EducationDay live show tomorrow and encourage you all to tune in as we continue to fight for access to education for every child, everywhere."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew finalised their divorce almost 30 years ago, but they still remain closer than ever. The former couple continue to reside together at royal lodge.

She has spoken out on a number of occasions in defence of her beleaguered ex-husband Andrew, who has been at the centre of a number of scandals over the years.