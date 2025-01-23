Grammy Awards ignites drama as leaked winners spark controversy

The music world is right now buzzing with excitement and a little bit of drama as the 2025 Grammy Awards are just around the corner.

This time things have taken an unexpected turn with the "leak" of some potential winners list, as it sent shockwaves through the industry, especially for one specific artist who might be facing surprising snub.

According to the award prediction experts at Gold Derby, the Album of the Year crown is seemingly going to Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' or Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter.'

The experts and editors at Gold Derby couldn't decide between the two of stunning artist, with each album receiving four votes.

However, music fans are on the edge currently of their seats waiting to see who will reign supreme.

Everyone at Gold Derby agrees that Sabrina Carpenter's hit 'Espresso' released on May 17, 2024, is a surefire winner for Record of the Year at the Grammys. All the experts and editors there picked the song as top choice.

Furthermore, fans are buzzing online after hearing that Trevor Noah is set to host Grammys again this year. It'll be his fifth time in a row and people are sharing their thoughts on social media.

One user wrote: "This announcement is more boring than Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) being the actual host of the Grammys."

"He was given a chance four times and he was consistently stale every time with his lame jokes," another shared.

Someone expressed their emotions and shared: "Trevor is great, but they need to switch it up a bit."

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is set to be aired on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.