PTI calls off dialogue with govt on Imran Khan's directives

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chairs second meeting between government and PTI negotiation committee meeting in Parliament House, Islamabad on January 2, 2025 — PID

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called off its ongoing negotiations with the incumbent government on Imran Khan's orders following the latter's failure to constitute a judicial commission as demanded by the former ruling party.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar said that the party's legal team, including himself, met Khan earlier in the day, who has been behind bars for more than a year.

During the meeting, Khan expressed his frustration over the delay, saying that the government's failure to act for formation of judicial commission leaves no reason to continue the talks.

"The founder of PTI has categorically announced that no further rounds of negotiations will take place," Gohar said. "The government made announcements but has yet to follow through, which is why Imran Khan decided to end the negotiations."

The development comes as negotiations between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and PTI began in late December in an effort to ease political tensions. However, weeks of talks — with three sessions taking place so far — have made little progress on key matters.

The Khan-founded party, in its written charter of demands presented to the government during the third session on January 16, had demanded the formation of two judicial commissions — mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days — and the release of "political prisoners".

The former ruling party's demands of two judicial commissions pertained to an inquiry into the May 9, 2023 riots as well the events from November 24 to November 27, 2024, in relation to its protest in Islamabad.

Elaborating on the party's stance, Barrister Gohar said that the judicial commissions, if the government forms them, should consist of three senior judges from either the Supreme Court or the high courts.

"We will continue our struggle in accordance with the Constitution and the law," remarked the PTI chairman, adding that efforts would be made against an independent judiciary and the 26th Amendment.

"We will initiate a movement in collaboration with all political parties," he added. Barrister Gohar further conveyed the remarks of Khan, saying: "As of today, the commission was supposed to be announced, but it has not been."

He further quoted the PTI founder as saying: "We are not waiting for assistance from any foreign country."

PTI's announcement of ending the dialogue process follows NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub's statement on Tuesday where he termed the negotiations "useless" sans the formation of the judicial commission.

"Constitution of judicial commission is necessary before the fourth round of talks," Ayub said while referring to the next session slated for January 28 as per government's negotiation committee member Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The government has lamented the PTI's "rigid attitude" with prime minister's aide on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah, saying: "We would not snatch anything from the PTI if they attend [fourth round of talks]...negotiations are not a decree".

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who is mediating the talks, said that progress can never be made if one sticks to one point. "Talks should have give-and-take, otherwise, it would not progress," he said.

Meanwhile, on the much-pressed issue of the judicial commission, Senator Siddiqui has said that the ruling coalition had not yet decided on the matter.

PTI's written demands

The PTI, in its written submission to the government's negotiation committee, said that it wanted the conduct of the proceedings of the two Commissions must be open to the general public as well as the media.

The party said that it would identify the political prisoners, who were arrested following the events of May 9 and November 24 to 24 or any other political event elsewhere.

Overall it outlined a total of 22 key before before the government, specifically putting forward five demands concerning the formation of two inquiry commissions.

First commission

The first commission will be tasked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the legality of the events that led to the arrest of Khan on May 9, 2023.

The commission will also investigate the legality of the manner of the arrest and those responsible for the break-in into the premises of the Islamabad High Court — from where Khan was arrested — by the Rangers and the police.

The events across the country after the arrest of Khan, in particular the circumstances in which groups of individuals were able to reach various high-security locations at which damage to property is said to have been caused, should also be investigated, the PTI said.

CCTV recordings at each location where damage is said to have been caused by protesters should be probed and if CCTV footage is not available, the causes of this lack of availability should be determined.

The manner in which those arrested in connection with the events of May 9 were apprehended and then kept in custody as well as the circumstances of their release should be inquired, the document said.

Second commission

This second body should be tasked to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the events of November 24 to 27, 2024 in Islamabad — the days when the party, led by KP CM Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, marched to Islamabad.

The PTI demanded that it should be inquired whether was there use of live ammunition and other forms of physical assault on the protesters in Islamabad.

"If so, who ordered the use of live ammunition and other violent actions against the protesters? To what extent was the use of force excessive? If so, who was responsible for the excessive use of force?"

The number of people killed and injured and of the persons who went missing after the November protest should be brought to light, the PTI demanded.

The commission should also examine and ascertain the state of the CCTV recordings at the various hospitals and medical facilities in Islamabad with respect to the said period, the document mentioned.

Moreover, it should be probed whether the records of hospitals and other medical facilities were tampered with, and if so, under whose directions and command was this done? "Were the hospitals prevented from releasing information about the fatalities and the injuries?"