Chris Pratt gives ‘devastating’ update on ex-wife Anna Faris’ home

Chris Pratt is feeling bittersweet after the Pacific Palisades fire.

Taking over to his Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video, updating that his house is "miraculously" standing fine after the apocalyptic fires; however, his former wife Anna Faris’ home can’t escape the wrath of the flames.

He began the video by saying, "I am going to check out my house. Miraculously, it’s still standing. By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof."

Pratt, 45, expressed "it’s truly devastating" to see his community all burned down.

"Silver lining as my house was saved, but at the same time so many people’s houses were burned around as the community’s gone, my son’s school is gone, my son’s mom’s house burned down", he continued. "Dozens of our friends lost their homes. It’s just wild."

The Jurassic World actor further emphasised how people remained resilient in the face of adversity. He expressed gratitude to the fans for all their support and prayers.

"It’s been inspiring to see how our communities come together," the Parks and Recreation alum added before ensuring that he would keep updating his fans as he got back to everyday life.

Pratt recorded the video update from his car as he returned to check out his property for the first time since the wildfires—that started on January 7—spread through the Los Angeles-area community.