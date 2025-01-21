David Beckham speaks up on girls’ rights at World Economic Forum

David Beckham has recently spoken up about girls’ rights after being honoured at the 55th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

On January 20, the former footballer received the Crystal Award for humanitarian work as a UNICEF Ambassador, per DailyMail.com.

Sharing his thoughts on girls’ rights to education, David said that children can reach their full potential if given time, opportunity and encouragement.

In his powerful speech, the football star urged his fellow attendees at the event to “do more for girls’ rights around the world”.

“Girls are held back by poverty, girls are held back by violence, girls are held back by discrimination,” remarked the 49-year-old.

David revealed that he wanted his own 13-year-old daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her three brothers; Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and 19-year-old Cruz, whom he shares with wife Victoria.

“I’m lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl. I want Harper to grow up in a world where being a girl doesn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you can become,,” stated football star.

David added, “Girls need opportunities. They need collective action and they need investment.”

Meanwhile, the event came after the star celebrated 20 years as a UNICEF ambassador in a special Instagram post as he looked back at his charity work over the decades.