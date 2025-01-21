Body of terrorist killed in Balochistan delivered to Afghanistan

A representational image of militants. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing said on Tuesday Pakistani authorities have handed over the body of a terrorist to their Afghan counterparts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, 48, was an Afghan who was shot dead on January 11 in the Sambaza neighbourhood of Zhob, Balochistan.

The terrorist is the son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan and is a resident of Village Bilorai, Wazekhwa district, Paktika province, Afghanistan, the military's media wing said.

The ISPR added that the terrorist's remains were handed over to the interim Afghanistan government's officials on January 20 after "necessary procedural formalities".

"Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan," the ISPR added.

The Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the military's media wing added.

The development comes days after security sources had revealed that Ahmedkhel alias Abdullah was an "Afghan spy" and was killed while he was escaping to Afghanistan.

The sources stated that the terrorist was involved in smuggling weapons and ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan, which were subsequently used in terrorist attacks within the country.

Since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border attacks, prompting security forces to intensify operations against terrorists while the government urges the Taliban to rein in militants.

According to the “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, the year 2024 was the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade, with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks.

In light of the long-standing issue, Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that the root cause of differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan is cross-border terrorism including the presence of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) safe havens in the neighbouring country.