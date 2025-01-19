Joe Alwyn reveals ‘funniest’ detail about childhood

Joe Alwyn gets candid about police encounter as a child

Joe Alwyn had to face the police as a child because of his pranking habits.

The 33-year-old actor shared a funny story from his childhood as he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, January 17th.

The Conversations with Friends star revealed that he once pulled a prank on his neighbors that got him and his brother in trouble with police officers.

Alwyn was asked about the “funniest thing” someone has “yelled” at him, when he described the incident.

“When I was about 8 years old I thought it would be a fun idea to prank the neighbors. And I wrote some letters. They were pranky but they were of the threatening-pranky kind, and they were dipped in fake blood from a toy store.”

The Brutalist actor added that he then “ran up and down the road” with his brother and put the letters in their neighbor’s mailboxes.

“Prank done, achieved! Great!” Alwyn, as a child, had thought but apparently this was only the start, as his neighbours had called the police.

“The street … was quickly filled with the entire neighborhood in tears and screaming and worried and, understandably, they had called the police and Scotland Yard was on its way. Police cars turned up on the road cause they've got a killer to catch!"

Alwyn recalled, “By this point I'm thinking I'm going to jail. About three policemen came into the house, we had to confess to our crime, and they stood over me and my brother, and because he's 18 months older … he was the one that took the brunt of it.”

However, “I don't remember what the policeman yelled at me but they yelled.”

Alwyn, who mostly keeps a low profile, is currently promoting his new movie, Brutalist, after staying “focused on work” following his breakup with Taylor Swift, after six years of relationship.