Pakistan elect to bat first against West Indies in series opener

Kraigg Brathwaite (right) and Shan Masood (second right) with the trophy on January 16, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first in the first Test match of two-match Test series against West Indies, starting on Friday (today) here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The toss, scheduled to take place at 9am, was delayed for hours because of dense fog in the city. It was finally staged at 1pm.

Pakistan aim to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note. The second Test will also be played at the same venue from January 25.

West Indies, who are playing a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. In the last Test series between the two sides here, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in three-match Test series.

Green Shirts and Men in Maroon last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in West Indies, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Shan Masood, are looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October 2024.

Men in Green’s 15-member squad has undergone three days of extensive training, while Kraigg Brathwaite-led side practiced for two days at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium. The touring side also featured in a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad last week.

The home side squad comprises of three uncapped players — Kashif Ali (right-arm fast bowler), Mohammad Huraira (right-handed batter) and Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper-batter), while Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan have been recalled to the side.

Abrar and Sajid require 11 and six wickets, respectively to complete their 50 Test wickets each.

In his remarks, Shan said it was their last Test series of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, and they would like to finish it on a winning note.

Every match in the format held great importance, and they were committed to giving it their all to end the campaign with a memorable series win, he added.

“West Indies are a decent side with a lot of talented players. They bring a unique style to the game, and we know they will push us hard. Test cricket is about adapting to challenges, and as a team, we are prepared to respond to whatever comes our way.

“The series win against England at home has given us a lot of confidence and momentum. We are fully focused on putting in strong performances and carrying forward that winning attitude.”

Whereas, Brathwaite, West Indies’ Test captain, said they were very excited to be here in Pakistan. He personally had never come to Pakistan before and probably majority of players were also touring for the first time and they were really looking forward to doing well in the series, he maintained. Pakistan were a strong side at home, so they looked forward to doing well in the conditions, he said.

“Our team’s performance will be quite crucial here, and obviously putting runs on the board is important but taking 20 wickets will be the key to win the Test match.



