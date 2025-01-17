As Karachi's roads turn into deathtraps, motorcyclists hit hardest

People are looking at the motorbike of a commuter. —AFP/ File

Rising traffic accidents in Karachi are taking a devastating toll on motorcyclists, leaving hundreds dead and countless others suffering lifelong injuries.

With over 4.2 million registered motorcycles on Karachi’s roads and 128,000 new registrations in 2024 alone, motorcycles now make up 64% of the city’s transport.

This overwhelming presence has raised urgent questions about road safety and traffic rule enforcement.

Motorcyclists, regardless of whether they collide with an object or are hit by another vehicle, often bear the worst injuries. Key reasons for the increasing accidents include untrained riders, ignorance of traffic rules, lack of lane discipline, speeding, and the absence of side mirrors.

Thirty-year-old Muhammad Rizwan, who was injured in a motorcycle accident, shared his ordeal from the emergency ward at Jinnah Hospital. “My bike slipped, and now I’ve come to Jinnah Hospital. I’ve had my wound dressed, and let’s see what happens next,” he said.

Similarly, Alam Zeb, another victim, recounted his experience: “I was riding my bike when a car coming at high speed hit me from behind. That’s why I got injured and ended up in the hospital.”

Dr Irfan, a doctor at Jinnah Hospital’s emergency ward, highlighted the dire situation: “There’s a lack of traffic rule enforcement. Wrong turns, bikes slipping because of poor infrastructure, overspeeding, underage riders, and the absence of side mirrors.”

“Because of this there is a 15% to 20% increase in cases from last year to this year, along with a rise in the severity of injuries,” he added.

“We’ve started enforcement, issuing over 4,000 tickets in the past two weeks to motorcyclists without side-view mirrors,” said DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz.

He emphasised the critical role of side mirrors and other safety measures in reducing accidents: “The front and back lights of motorcycles must be functional, side-view mirrors are installed and used, and helmets are worn. If motorcyclists follow these rules, they can significantly reduce their chances of serious accidents.”

Experts say that 97% of emergency room cases involve motorcycle accidents, underscoring the need for widespread public awareness campaigns.

Education on traffic rules, coupled with strict adherence to safety measures like lane discipline, side mirrors, and helmet-wearing, is critical to reducing accidents.

Until such measures are widely adopted and rigorously enforced, Karachi’s roads will remain perilous for its motorcyclists.