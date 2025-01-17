Taylor Swift speaks out on California wildfires, asks fans to contribute to relief

Taylor Swift asks her fans to join her in supporting people impacted by the tragic California wildfires by contributing to relief efforts.

The singer shared a statement on her Instagram story on Thursday, expressing her sadness over the damage the fires had caused.

The singer-songwriter wrote, “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”

She went on to emphasise the many organisations' ongoing work and encouraged her followers to think about making a donation.

“As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild,” she said.

Swift provided a list of the nonprofits she has contributed to, which includes the Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fire Response Fund, 211 LA, the California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. She also urged everyone who could to make a donation.

Swift's contribution contributes to the increasing number of celebrities lending their support to the fire relief efforts in California.

Other well-known people have also helped those impacted by the crisis, including Eva Longoria, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paris Hilton, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Damages from the flames are projected to be $250 billion, and they have already burned over 25,000 acres in places like Altadena, Malibu, and the Pacific Palisades.

Major singers like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Joni Mitchell will perform at the FireAid benefit event on January 30, 2025, to further aid recovery efforts.