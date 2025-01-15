Ben Affleck gets in heated exchange with police after FBI visit

Ben Affleck got caught up in a verbal battle with cops after recent FBI encounter

Ben Affleck allegedly got in a heated conversation with cops right outside his home in Brentwood, California.

The 52-year-old actor was photographed as he was reportedly having a heated conversation with police officers on Tuesday, January 14th.

As per the pictures posted by fans on social media, the Argo star could be seen in an angry mood as he leaned out of the window of his BMW to talk to two officers in a police cruiser.

Affleck reportedly appeared very agitated during the conversation, as he stuck his arm out from the driver’s side and directed toward the exit at one point.

It has not yet revealed what the conversation entailed but a source has informed Page Six that the cops were present at the scene because the neighbours had private security around the area who were keeping residents from going to their own homes.

The source added that the Good Will Hunting actor was “talking to the police about that situation” but eventually, he was able to go to his residence.

This comes after FBI agents visited Affleck’s residence earlier this week.

It was reported that the team was there to investigate “activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorized drone activity.”

“FBI agents were at Affleck’s home to see if he had CCTV footage of a private drone which damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircrafts,” a source told the outlet at the time.