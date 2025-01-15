Bilawal to 'attend' President-elect Trump's inauguration

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and US President-elect Donald Trump. — AFP/Reuters/File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will attend Donald Trump's inauguration as US president on January 20 in a personal capacity, revealed well-informed sources on Wednesday.

The PPP chairman would attend the swearing-in ceremony on the invitation extended by the US president-elect, the sources said, adding that Bilawal would depart for Washington in the next few days.

Besides Bilawal, the US president-elect also invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other global leaders to his inauguration in Washington.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Co-chairman and incumbent President Asif Ali Zardari had attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of then US president-elect Trump in Washington, DC in 2017.

Zardari was accompanied by PPP leaders Rehman Malik (late) and Sherry Rehman.

Following his landslide victory in the November 5 presidential election, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th head of the state during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol next week.

Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election, declaring an "unprecedented and powerful mandate" while addressing supporters in Florida.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparking a violent insurrection at the US Capitol and later being convicted of felony charges.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in at the presidential inauguration ceremony — which will be held on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

Planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the inauguration begins with a procession to the Capitol.

The vice president recites his oath of office and is sworn in first. Later, the president recites his oath of office and is sworn in.

Subsequently, the president gives an inaugural address — which usually outlines a president's vision and goals for his term.

After the speech, the previous president makes an honourary departure from the Capitol, which is followed by a signing ceremony, where the new president signs the first official actions.

The final traditional event of the inauguration is the pass-in review, when the president and vice president review military troops before leading a procession from the Capitol to the White House.

While Trump did not attend President Biden’s inauguration in 2021, Biden is expected to be there for Trump’s swearing-in.