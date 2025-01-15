Pakistan takes 'strong exception' to 'baseless' claims of Indian army chief

The Pakistan Army called out the Indian army chief for "extreme duplicity" after he labelled the neighbouring country an "epicentre" of terrorism, saying Islamabad takes strong exception to such baseless and unfounded statements, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, also asked the neighbouring country to refrain from "pandering to political exigencies".
"Insinuating Pakistan as the epi-center of terrorism by the Indian army chief, is not only contrary to facts, but also an exercise in futility to beat the dead horse of India's default position — blaming Pakistan for indigenous reaction to state-sponsored brutality. It is a classic case of extreme duplicity," the military's media wing said.
The statement comes after General Upendra Dwivedi claimed that Pakistan is the "epicentre" of terrorism, asserting that the ongoing cycle of violence in "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)" is being orchestrated from within Pakistan, Live Mint reported, while also alleging that 60% of terrorists killed last year were of Pakistani origin.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
