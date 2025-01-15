Overpricing of food supplies adds to misery in crisis-hit Kurram

An aid truck departs for Kurram district from Tal Cantonment, on January 14, 2025. — Reporter

The challenges of residents in conflict-hit Kurram district persist, as essential goods, particularly food items, supplied to the region as relief efforts are reportedly being sold at exorbitant prices.

Besides a perilous situation in the mountainous district in the wake of tribal violence, the shortages of vital items due to the prolonged closure of trade routes have added to the woes of locals.

The region is out of food, medicines, and fuel as the main transit way to Kurram has remained closed for over 100 days since the recent.

A resident said that the tomatoes, cauliflower, onions were being sold at Rs500 per kilogram, while green chilies, sugar and tea was being sold at Rs800, Rs200 and Rs2,200, respectively.

He urged the authorities to send an aid convoy comprising at least 500 trucks carrying goods for the crisis-hit region.

The government has so far sent two consignments of aid for Kurram during the last two weeks, with the latest one to reach the tribal region on Tuesday.

A social activist complained that only 25 truckloads of goods had been supplied after a week-long wait since the first convoy. He said that the supplied goods were not enough to meet the needs of people in Kurram.

The activist urged the government to ensure the provision of medicines and resume the heli-service for shifting the patients requiring advanced treatment.

However, the district administration reaffirmed that efforts for the opening of routes and passage of more relief convoys.

Meanwhile, sources said that the district authorities are set to hold a fresh meeting with the Mandoori protesters in Tal Cantonment or Kohat, as the Tal-Parachinar road remains closed for traffic.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, moreover, said that more bunkers will be dismantled in Lower Kurram today. Five bunkers each in Khar Keli and Balishkhel areas will be removed, he said.

"Four bunkers have so far been removed. Efforts for implementation of all provisions of the peace agreement are underway," he added.

Kurram has been in the storm's eye for months following a wave of tribal violence, erupting in November 2024, that claimed over 130 lives and resulted in the closure of routes for over 100 days.

However, a peace deal was reached between the warring tribes under the negotiations facilitated by the Grand Jirga, the Kurram Peace Committee, and local peace groups.

These talks resulted in an agreement to remove blockades and allow the transportation of relief goods in line with the 14-point agreement negotiated by tribal elders.

However, the situation remains precarious.